Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Receives starting nod Thursday
Niemi will start in the cage Thursday versus the Sharks in San Jose.
Niemi last made an appearance in the crease Feb. 7 versus the Panthers, when he let in three goals on nine shots. The Canadiens remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, so his opportunities should be sparse down the stretch, but he'll get one Thursday versus a Sharks club notching 3.71 goals per game at home this season.
