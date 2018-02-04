Niemi made 43 saves on 45 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Ducks on Saturday.

The Ducks swarmed the net early and often in this one, but Niemi was up to the task with his best performance of the season. Niemi was bad enough to last only three games with the Penguins and then two with the Panthers back in the fall, but since catching on with the Canadiens, he owns a .929 save percentage in six appearances. Niemi has also won his last two games. He's not a guy that will receive many starts, and it's still probably too early to completely trust him as a streaming option, but Niemi is trending in the right direction.