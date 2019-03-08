Niemi surrendered four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Making a rare appearance in place of the oft-used Carey Price, Niemi didn't have what it takes to stop the NHL's third-best offense. Niemi's record fell to 8-6-2 with a 3.78 GAA and an .887 save percentage. Expect Price to start Friday's contest in Anaheim.