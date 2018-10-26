Niemi stopped 38 of 42 shots Thursday in a 4-3 road loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo scored the game-winning goal on a power play late in the third period and in the process spoiled a very solid performance from Niemi. The loss is the Finnish netminder's first of the season, in three starts, and he'll likely move back to the bench Saturday when Montreal takes on Boston.

