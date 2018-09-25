Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Sharp in Monday's preseason tilt
Niemi made 29 saves in Monday's 5-1 preseason win over the Maple Leafs. He also had an assist in the game.
While Niemi benefited from facing a Toronto team that sat out most of its regulars, he was still busy, with 18 saves on as many shots in the opening frame alone. Kasperi Kapanen beat him with Toronto's first shot of the second period just 34 seconds after intermission, but Niemi rebounded by stopping the Maple Leafs' 11 subsequent shots in the game and even picked up a helper along the way.
