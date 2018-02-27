Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Snares Wednesday's start
Niemi will defend the net for Wednesday's home matchup against the Islanders, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Niemi has had a rough season in the crease for the Islanders this season, posting a 3.76 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 15 appearances. The netminder has posted better numbers while in the friendly confines of the Belle Centre, but even a 2.88 GAA matched with a .924 save percentage leaves Niemi off the majority of fantasy radars.
