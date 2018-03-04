Niemi made 48 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss the Bruins on Saturday.

Whoa -- Niemi looked every bit a stud Saturday. And with Carey Price on the shelf, Niemi is going to need to keep this level of excellence up for the near future. That said, scoop him up and wring every bit of life out of Niemi.

