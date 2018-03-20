Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Stands tall in 2-0 loss to Panthers
Niemi saved 38 of 40 shots during Monday's 2-0 loss to Florida.
While Niemi didn't bring home the win, this was the 11th time in 12 starts that he's allowed three goals or fewer, and he sports a jaw-dropping .935 save percentage during that stretch. Wins will likely continue to be hard to come by, and Carey Price (concussion) was cleared to return to action Monday, so how busy Niemi will be through the end of the season is completely up in the air at this stage of the game.
