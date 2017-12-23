Niemi will defend the visiting net Saturday against the Oilers, Dan Robertson of TSN 690 reports.

Niemi will make an appearance in the crease for the first time since Dec. 9 and his first start of the month. He's posted a respectable 2.65 GAA and .921 save percentage since being claimed by the Canadiens in late October. However, being stuck behind Carey Price on the depth chart will likely limit his future opportunities in net.