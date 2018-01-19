Niemi will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Niemi hasn't started in goal since he allowed three goals on 34 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Dec. 23, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Capitals. The veteran netminder hasn't been great since joining the Canadiens in mid-November, compiling an 0-1-1 record while posting a 2.79 GAA and .918 save percentage in four appearances. He'll look to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Washington team that's 18-6-0 at home this season.