Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting in Buffalo
Niemi will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Sabres.
Niemi has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 4-2-0 record while posting an ugly 3.74 GAA and .887 save percentage through six appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to start righting the ship in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Sabres team that's won seven consecutive games.
