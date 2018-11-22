Niemi will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Sabres.

Niemi has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 4-2-0 record while posting an ugly 3.74 GAA and .887 save percentage through six appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to start righting the ship in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Sabres team that's won seven consecutive games.

More News
Our Latest Stories