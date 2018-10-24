Niemi will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Sabres.

Niemi has been solid in limited action, picking up wins over the Penguins and Red Wings in his only two appearances of the season. The veteran netminder will look to stay unbeaten in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.

