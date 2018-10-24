Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting in Buffalo
Niemi will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Sabres.
Niemi has been solid in limited action, picking up wins over the Penguins and Red Wings in his only two appearances of the season. The veteran netminder will look to stay unbeaten in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.