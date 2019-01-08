Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting in Detroit
Niemi will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Niemi was sharp in his last start Dec. 31 against the Stars, stopping 45 of 47 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his seventh victory of the season in a road matchup with a Detroit team that's only averaging 2.83 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
