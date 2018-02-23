Niemi made 31 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Niemi was on top of his game here, but that's rarely been the case this season. This was Niemi's first start all season with fewer than two goals allowed, and he still owns an awful 3.86 GAA and .888 save percentage over 14 appearances between the Penguins, Panthers and Canadiens this season.

