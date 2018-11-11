Niemi stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Montreal's backup netminder hasn't been particularly impressive in his limited opportunities behind Carey Price, allowing at least three goals in all five of his starts, but the Habs' offense has given him plenty of support, leading to a 4-1 record. Niemi's .894 save percentage is more indicative of his level of play, however.