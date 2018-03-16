Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Surrenders four in loss to Pens
Niemi allowed four goals on 38 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
This was a tough draw for Niemi, as Pittsburgh has scored the most goals per game since the All-Star break (4.1), and many Penguins had the luxury of shooting on the veteran in practice earlier this season. As a result, the final outcome in this contest shouldn't have been surprising. Still, Niemi can still be a serviceable asset in the right matchups, as he entered this game with a .933 save percentage and 2.30 GAA through 14 appearances with the Habs.
