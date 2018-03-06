Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Takes therapy day Monday
Niemi was given a therapy day Monday and is expected to serve as the backup Tuesday night against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montreal recalled goalie Zach Fucale from AHL Laval on Monday, which had us thinking Niemi skipping Monday's practice was related to that transaction, but apparently not. Charlie Lindgren will start Tuesday against the Devils. Niemi faced 50 shots in Boston on Saturday, so giving him some downtime makes sense.
