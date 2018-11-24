Niemi allowed three goals on 40 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres on Friday.

The veteran netminder kept the Canadiens in the game, but he couldn't lead them to the overtime victory. Still, this was his best performance of the season, and it was a nice bounceback performance after he yielded six goals in his last appearance. Even after this performance, though, Niemi is far from fantasy relevant. He is 4-2-1 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.61 GAA this season.