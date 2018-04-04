Niemi will be between the pipes against the Red Wings on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Thursday's contest could be the last start for Niemi in what has been a disastrous season. The netminder -- who started the year with Pittsburgh -- played in 23 games across three teams and registered a 6-9-4 record with a 3.12 GAA. His numbers with Montreal have been significantly better (.931 save percentage), compared to his stops with the Penguins (.797) and Panthers (.872). The 34-year-old will be looking for a new contract this offseason and may have done enough to secure a short-term deal from the Habs.