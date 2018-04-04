Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Tending twine Thursday
Niemi will be between the pipes against the Red Wings on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Thursday's contest could be the last start for Niemi in what has been a disastrous season. The netminder -- who started the year with Pittsburgh -- played in 23 games across three teams and registered a 6-9-4 record with a 3.12 GAA. His numbers with Montreal have been significantly better (.931 save percentage), compared to his stops with the Penguins (.797) and Panthers (.872). The 34-year-old will be looking for a new contract this offseason and may have done enough to secure a short-term deal from the Habs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...