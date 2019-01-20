Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Three-game win streak snapped
Niemi made 19 saves in a 5-2 loss to Philadephia on Saturday night.
Niemi is used in spot duty and had been money in the bank in his last three games (all wins). Unfortunately, Philly had his number on Saturday. Niemi's record drops to 8-5 with the loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...