Niemi will start in goal Saturday night against host Vegas, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Niemi will be making his second start in the last three games for a Canadiens team that's almost entirely out of the playoff picture ahead of the NHL's trade deadline. The Golden Knights figure to give him a run for his money, though, as the armored ones are averaging 3.40 goals per game in their inaugural season -- ranked only behind the Lightning in said category. After a brutal start with the Penguins and Panthers, respectively, Niemi has settled in well with Montreal, as he's 2-2-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .927 save percentage. Still, starting him against the new club is a risky endeavor to say the least.