Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Tough draw on tap
Niemi will start in goal Saturday night against host Vegas, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Niemi will be making his second start in the last three games for a Canadiens team that's almost entirely out of the playoff picture ahead of the NHL's trade deadline. The Golden Knights figure to give him a run for his money, though, as the armored ones are averaging 3.40 goals per game in their inaugural season -- ranked only behind the Lightning in said category. After a brutal start with the Penguins and Panthers, respectively, Niemi has settled in well with Montreal, as he's 2-2-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .927 save percentage. Still, starting him against the new club is a risky endeavor to say the least.
More News
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Makes 23 saves in defeat•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Called upon for Wednesday start•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Records season-high 43 saves•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: In goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Collects first win of campaign•
-
Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Starting Friday in Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...