Niemi made 28 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

That was a tough matchup for the former Shark, whose record drops to 6-9-4. Niemi turns 35 this offseason and the clock is clearing ticking on the end of his career. He is 2-3-2 in March.

