Niemi stopped 21 of 24 shots before denying all five shootout attempts he saw during Monday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

He coughed up three goals in the opening period, but Niemi righted the ship after that and gave the Habs a chance to mount a comeback before they eventually won in the fifth shootout round. The 35-year-old has only started four games so far, but he's won three of them despite a weak .893 save percentage.