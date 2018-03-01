Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win
Niemi stopped 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
He appears to be stepping up with Carey Price (concussion) out of action, allowing only five goals in his last three games with a .949 save percentage since Price went down, and his two wins in that time are Montreal's only two victories in its last 10 games. Look for the 34-year-old to get the bulk of the work in net for the Habs for the foreseeable future.
