Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win
Niemi stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
The veteran goalie continues to post strong numbers for the Habs, recording a .938 save percentage over his last 10 games despite inconsistent playing time. Without much to play for this season, Montreal has been using young Charlie Lindgren in net more often than Niemi recently, but the latter is proving to be the much better fantasy play when he gets the nod.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...