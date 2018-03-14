Niemi stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The veteran goalie continues to post strong numbers for the Habs, recording a .938 save percentage over his last 10 games despite inconsistent playing time. Without much to play for this season, Montreal has been using young Charlie Lindgren in net more often than Niemi recently, but the latter is proving to be the much better fantasy play when he gets the nod.