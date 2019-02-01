Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Will start Saturday
Niemi will start Saturday's home game against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Niemi lines up between the pipes because No. 1 goalie Carey Price is serving a one-game suspension for declining an invitation to participate in the All-Star Game. Montreal is expected to call up Michael McNiven from AHL Laval to serve as Niemi's backup.
