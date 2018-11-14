Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Wilts in third period Tuesday
Niemi stopped 37 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton.
Niemi was better than the final score indicated and gave Montreal a chance with some superb saves over the first two periods. The Canadiens were down by a goal entering the third before the Oilers' barrage of pressure wilted Niemi. He made his second consecutive start as the Canadiens hope an extended break will cure Carey Price of whatever mental issues he's experiencing. Montreal resumes play Thursday night in Calgary, where we believe Price will be back between the pipes.
