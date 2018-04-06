Canadiens' Antti Niemi: Wins while not at best
Niemi stopped 23 of 26 shots to pick up the win in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Detroit.
This was Niemi's final start of the season and while he wasn't at his best, he's done enough with the Canadiens to warrant interest when free agency picks up in the offseason. He entered the game with a 2.46 GAA and .929 save percentage, far better numbers than we've seen from Carey Price.
