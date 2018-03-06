Despite earlier reports, Niemi (lower body) will not be on the bench against the Devils on Tuesday, as that role will go to Zach Fucale.

Niemi -- who has been taking on the bulk of the starts in Carey Price's (concussion) absence -- registered a 2-1-2 record in his prior six contests. Compared to his season average (3.41), the netminder's current 2.38 GAA with the Habs looks relatively decent. Considering the 34-year-old has a mere four wins in 17 outings -- split between Montreal, Florida and Pittsburgh -- he should probably be considered a high-risk (low ownership) fantasy option.