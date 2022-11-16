Xhekaj had one shot on net, five hits, six blocked shots and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to New Jersey.
Xhekaj led all Montreal blueliners in TOI and continues to impact games as rookie in the NHL. He leads the Canadiens with 58 hits (eighth in league) and 35 PIM, while ranking sixth with 19 blocks.
