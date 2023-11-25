Xhekaj (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

The designation is retroactive to Xhekaj's last game, which was Nov. 16 against Vegas, so he can be activated whenever he is cleared to return. The blueliner did not travel with the team on the road. In a corresponding move, Montreal recalled Joel Armia from AHL Laval, and he will join the team for Saturday afternoon's tilt against the Kings.