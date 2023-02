Xhekaj (upper body) was placed on IR Saturday.

Xhekaj appears to be in for an extended absence after suffering an upper-body injury Sunday against Edmonton. Per the Canadiens, the 22-year-old blueliner will meet with a specialist before any further updates are provided. Xhekaj has five goals, eights assists, and 159 hits through 51 games in his rookie season. Chris Wideman should remain on Montreal's third pairing while Xhekaj is out.