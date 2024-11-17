Xhekaj recorded an assist, two blocked shots, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Xhekaj was busy in the second period, fighting Mathieu Olivier before helping out on Nick Suzuki's tally shortly after serving his major penalty. The helper was Xhekaj's first point of the campaign. He's added 30 hits, 19 PIM, 12 blocked shots, 13 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances. The 23-year-old defenseman could have some stability in the lineup if David Savard (upper body) is out beyond missing Saturday's contest.