Xhekaj (shoulder) will be ready for the beginning of training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Xhekaj sat out the final 29 games of last season because of a shoulder injury. He racked up 101 PIM, 159 hits and 13 points in 51 appearances during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Xhekaj will battle for a spot on Montreal's blue line during camp.