Xhekaj, as expected, was recalled from AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Xhekaj had to make a brief stop in the minors on paper until the Habs officially placed Paul Byron (hip) on long-term injured reserve. With that move now complete, Xhekaj will link back up with the NHL squad ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Leafs. Whether the youngster suits up in the contest will likely depend on the health of Mike Matheson (lower body), though he could still edge out Kaiden Guhle or Johnny Kovacevic for a spot regardless.