Xhekaj (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week.

Xhekaj has already been out for six games, and now his rookie year will come to a close. The 22-year-old defenseman ended with 13 points, 159 hits, 101 PIM, 75 shots on goal and 46 blocked shots in 51 contests. He is already on injured reserve, and it's unclear if his recovery from the surgery will impact him ahead of next season's training camp.