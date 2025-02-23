Xhekaj notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Xhekaj got on the scoresheet for the first time since Dec. 20 with his helper on a Cole Caufield tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Xhekaj has been a regular presence in the Canadiens' lineup this season, adding some grit in a bottom-four role. He's at six points, 58 shots on net, 143 hits, 51 blocked shots, 83 PIM and a minus-7 rating. His playing style works in fantasy formats that reward physicality, but his ice time could drop once Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is able to return to the lineup.