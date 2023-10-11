Xhekaj is expected to suit up for Montreal in Wednesday's season opener against Toronto, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Xhekaj was not on the ice during Tuesday's practice, because the Canadiens sent him down to AHL Laval in what amounts to a paper transaction. Montreal general manager Kent Hughes had to juggle to get under the salary cap, hence sending the defenseman to the Rocket. Xhekaj should be in the lineup Wednesday as both Christian Dvorak (knee) and Carey Price (knee) have been added to long-term injured reserve.