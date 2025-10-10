Xhekaj recorded an assist, six hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Xhekaj is an ultra-physical defenseman, so he'll bring some grit to the third pairing alongside Alexandre Carrier. The two combined on Carrier's goal in the second period Thursday. Xhekaj's place in the lineup isn't guaranteed -- if his performance slips, he could be replaced by Jayden Struble. For the season, Xhekaj has racked up seven hits, four blocked shots and two shots on net in addition to his assist over two contests. He was limited to just six points with 180 hits and 118 PIM in 70 regular-season outings in 2024-25.