Xhekaj registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Xhekaj has filled a third-pairing role for much of the season. This was his first point in 13 outings to go with seven shots on net, 19 hits, nine blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Xhekaj's playing time will be relatively safe as long as Mike Matheson (lower body) is sidelined, which is expected to be at least two weeks. Xhekaj can be helpful in banger leagues but isn't a factor in standard fantasy formats.