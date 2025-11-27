Xhekaj was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Xhekaj's playing time was safe until the Canadiens called up Adam Engstrom, who has far more offensive upside. Going forward, Xhekaj will likely be in the lineup when Montreal wants more toughness, as he doesn't often make a big impact on offense. Through 20 appearances, he has one assist, 31 hits, 40 PIM, 15 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. Xhekaj is unlikely to play in anything more than a third-pairing role when he gets back into the lineup.