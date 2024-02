Xhekaj scored a goal on four shots along with one block and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

Xhekaj put Montreal on the board first, taking advantage of a puck that squirted out from behind the night and burying a slapper midway through the first period. It was the second consecutive game with a goal for Xhekaj, who got himself a new partner on defense, David Savard. He has three goals and three assists over 25 games.