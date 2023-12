Xhekaj (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and then sent down to AHL Laval on Monday.

Xhekaj was sidelined for seven games due to his upper-body issue but will have to continue to wait before returning the the NHL lineup following his demotion. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native managed just three points in 17 outings and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside, though he's also produced 41 hits and 47 PIM this season.