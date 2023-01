Xhekaj had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 14:23 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Xhekaj fed Joel Armia who eventually slipped the puck past Jaroslav Halak for Montreal's lone goal. While the team overall has starved for offense of late, Xhekaj has done his part. The defenseman has one goal and four assists over the last eight games.