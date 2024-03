Xhekaj had an assist, three shots on net, two blocks and three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

Xhekaj's slapshot was deflected home by Joshua Roy, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead six minutes into the game. It was the third assist in last six contest for Xhekaj, whose game has come around since partnering up with veteran David Savard on the second pair.