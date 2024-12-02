Xhekaj had an assist, two shots on net, two blocks, four hits and 12 PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Xhekaj did the hard work on Montreal's first goal, moving the puck around Boston defenders before sending it to the crease where the puck bounced off Cole Caufield and into the net. It was his third assist of the season, all coming in the last seven games. He also channeled the longstanding Montreal-Boston rivalry and got into it with Mark Kastelic, with each picking up roughing and misconduct penalties. He leads the Canadiens with 37 PIM through 21 outings.