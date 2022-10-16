Xhekaj had an assist, three hits and three blocked shots over 15:05 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Washington.

Xhekaj's shot from the point was blocked in front of goalie Darcy Kuemper, but Nick Suzuki retrieved the puck and spun for a wraparound goal. Xhekaj's one of several young defensemen playing a larger-than-expected role. Initially, he's been good at taking the body, and it remains to be seen if he contribute offense. Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic talked about the young defenders learning to jump-start the offense from the back end, an element that's been missing early due to Jeff Petry no longer being around and Mike Matheson's abdomen injury idling him for the next two months. Xhekaj showed some flashes on the rush against the Capitals, as did Jordan Harris, but until they become more proficient at this aspect of the game, Montreal's blueliners may not be a good source of points.