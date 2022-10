Xhekaj recorded two shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Xhekaj (pronounced Jack-Eye) is one of the inexperienced blueliners the Canadiens are using with both Joel Edmundson (lower body) and Mike Matheson (abdomen) unavailable to start the season. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has thrown around his body with 10 hits and four blocked shots over the first two games of his NHL career.