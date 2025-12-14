Xhekaj scored a goal and had three hits during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Xhekaj found the back of the net for Montreal's second goal of the opening period. His twine finder Saturday was his first of the season, to go with 60 hits and 22 blocks through 28 games. The 24-year-old blueliner was due for a point, as he hadn't found the scoresheet since Montreal's second game of the season. He was a healthy scratch twice in the past few weeks, making his goal a reason to keep him in the lineup moving forward. Outside of deep leagues that value banger stats, Xhekaj remains off the fantasy radar.