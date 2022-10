Xhekaj scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

He scored his first NHL goal when he fired a wrist shot stick side on Jake Oettinger through traffic from the point. Xhekaj has quickly become a fan favorite in Montreal. He had his first fight Thursday against Zach Kassian of the Coyotes and got his first goal Saturday. Xhekaj has three points, 13 PIM and seven shots in five games.